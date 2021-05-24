Home

Commonwealth Games qualification a challenge

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 12:39 pm
FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar. [File Photo]

Some sporting federations will struggle to send their athletes to the Commonwealth Games and its qualifying rounds next year.

The Fiji National Sports Commission has set aside $500,000 for the participation and preparation of the 15 eligible sporting federations.

However, FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar, says the cost of travel alone will be high as the Games will be held in Birmingham, England plus certain sports will have to go through qualification.

This means the grant allocated will not be enough to cover the total cost of preparation, qualification and participation.

“Even with the team preparation grant, you’ll never get the full amount that you asked for. So even if you did get a grant, it will be a struggle so without a grant, it makes the situation worse.”

Apart from the national 7s teams, other sports including beach volleyball, weightlifting, hockey and table tennis will need to compete in qualification events.

Mar says while these sports have the potential to make Team Fiji, hockey is in doubt as it has been missing out on a good number of tournaments.

The FASANOC CEO says apart from hockey, if the other sports do not meet their selection criteria which requires a good ranking locally, regionally and internationally, they are highly likely to miss out on the Birmingham Games.

