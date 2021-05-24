Commission receives 12 submissions from NSO’s

Only twelve National Sporting Organizations have submitted their return to play protocols to the Fiji National Sports Commission.

These sports include Tennis, Badminton, Rugby, Squash, Karate, Swimming, Bowl, Golf, Fiji Outrigger, Billiards and Snooker, Suva marathon, and Shooting.

Though the number is not what the Commission had expected, Chair Peter Mazey is optimistic they will receive more in the coming days.

“We are meeting everyday with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that it goes through. So their office should be able to take them through this week. And this year it is not going to be a big certificate but we are going to send a soft copy out of it.”

He adds 13 sports are still in the final process of completing their submissions, and they expect to receive them this week.

Sports like Weightlifting, Handball, Table Tennis, Yachting and Basketball have not been in contact with the Commission.