Commission enters into green level

The Fiji National Sports Commission has now entered into green level under its return to play protocols.

After the announcement on Sunday on the relaxation of restrictions including sporting events, the Commission has also realigned its protocols.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says the changes has been timely, given that many sporting fans are eager to get its season underway.

Mazey has stressed that their vaccination stance still remains.

“What the Acting PM said in regards to sports is that we are moving back to green. So that means that spectators can now attend any events but only at 80 percent capacity and they have to have masks. The one thing that we are still going to be keen and facilities owners can have their own rules in place, we still are encouraging everybody to be fully vaccinates.”

Mazey adds teams and athletes who are travelling from Maritime islands will also be able to travel back and forth to compete.