Commission concerned over some NSO’s laxity

The Fiji National Sports Commission is concerned about the laxity that is being shown by some National Sporting Organizations who have yet to submit their return to play protocol.

While 12 NSO’s have made their submissions to the Commission, a few including Boxing, Weightlifting, Basketball, Table Tennis, Yachting and Handball haven’t been in touch with them.

Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says they’re trying to get in contact with every sporting body to ensure they meet the deadline.

“The problem is if they can’t make their submission, we’ll be wanting to know why. So we will certainly be questions them, we are already questioning as to why they are not being in contact. So they is a few that we are still waiting to hear from.”

The Commission is hoping that some sporting activities can commence by October 4th.