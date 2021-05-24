Collins on the sideline in Magic Round

Roosters forward Lindsay Collins will miss Sunday’s Magic Round clash with the Eels.

This is after he pleaded guilty to a grade two careless high tackle in last weekend’s 44-16 defeat of the Titans.

Collins was sent to the sin bin for his 19th minute tackle on Corey Thompson and has been suspended for one match.

Sunday’s clash kicks-off at 6.05pm followed by the 8.25pm match between the Wests Tigers and the Cowboys.

The first match on Sunday starts at 3.50pm with the Sharks facing the Raiders.

Round 10 starts on Friday, Bulldogs meet the Knights at 8pm and the Sea Eagles play the Broncos at 10.05pm.

[Source: NRL]