Cole to arrive in Fiji next month

Fiji Football has confirmed that it has received the work permit for the national women’s coach.

Lisa Cole who is based in the United States was announced as head coach earlier this month.

Fiji FA Chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says she should be jetting into the country by next week.

“Two weeks she’ll be moving around having a feel, then she goes back to US for a workshop then comes back third week of January then starts with women’s national team training full on”

In 2016 Cole coached the Papua New Guinea Under 20 women’s team for the World Cup.

A total of 36 applications was received by the Fiji FA for the women’s coaching job.