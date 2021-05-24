Cole ready for business

National Women’s football coach Lisa Cole is ready to pave the way for the team as they aim to create history in this year’s OFC World Cup qualifiers.

Cole who joined the team for the first time last week, says there is a lot of potential in the team, and with the right guidance the national women’s team will be able to reach greater heights.

The American national says the focus is ensuring the team is able to sync as one.

“I am pretty impressed with how soon we’ve gotten them together and I just took a look at what your potential is and where you could go, and it is a country that has a potential to do great things. Maybe I can show them the way.”

The Fiji Womens football side currently continues training for the OFC World Cup qualifiers in June.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League kicks-off tomorrow.

Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm on Sunday.

There will be a triple header at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday, with Nasinu against Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

These three matches will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadi at 1pm at Prince Charles Park.