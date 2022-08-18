Uluilakepa carries on family legacy

Fifita Uluilakepa scooped a gold for Saint Joseph Secondary School in the intermediate girl’s shot put event.

Uluilakepa who is the younger sister of Fijian Drua prop and former Marist Brothers High School field event athlete Kaliopasi Uluilakepa says she is proud to continue the family legacy.

Uluilakepa threw a distance of 11.02 meters.

She says she has been always motivated by her family and she is thankful to have made them proud especially her mum who was also a shot put athlete back in Tonga.

“It is only the two of us that have represented Cokes and for living us the legacy, thanks mom for giving us the genes to do that, hopefully he is proud of me.”

In second place is Amy Peters of Suva Grammar School with a distance of 10.33 meters.

In third place is Berenado Loata of Sacred Heart College throwing a distance of 10.02 meters.