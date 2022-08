Emosi Laqere

Emosi Laqere has won Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s third gold in the boys division.

He ran the fastest in the junior boys 200m final.

The Naila, Tailevu man impressed in his heats yesterday and overcame strong challenge from Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva Grammar School duo settled for silver and bronze through Nathanael Chand and Laisiasa Marakiwai.