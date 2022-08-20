SGS wins after 11 years, ACS retains title

Suva Grammar School is back at the helm of the Coca-Cola Games boys division after 11 years and Adi Cakobau School remains the rulers of the girls division.

The last time SGS won the title was in 2011.

The Grammarians bagged a total of 11 gold 6 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In second place is Queen Victoria with 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze.

2019 champions Ratu Kadavulevu settled for third with 6 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze medals.

In the girls division, ACS rules with 13 gold, 8 silver and eight bronze.

Suva Grammar School with a beer silver count is in second with four gold, 7 silver and three bronze.

With 4 gold, one silver and 4 bronze is St.Joseph Secondary School in third place.