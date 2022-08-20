Injured SGS captain inspires team

Suva Grammar School ended the 2022 Fiji Finals without their team captain George Simpson due to an injury.

He was injured before the Games started on Thursday, however, despite that he still ran in his 400 meters heat.

When asked why he still ran even with an injury, Simpson says he had to do it.

“I just did that to show my athletes that we don’t need to give up because of injury. We need to have resilience when coming in to sports like this, especially athletics and especially as a leader when everyone is looking up at you, you need to step out there and be the light to your brothers and sisters.”

After Simpson was injured, Soko Tuisese, stepped in to lead the Grammarians.

The 17-year-old says it was quite challenging to step in for Simpson.

Grammar won the boy’s title while the girls finished in second place.