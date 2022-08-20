ACS successfully defends Fiji Finals title

Coca-Cola Games girls champions Adi Cakobau School has successfully defended the girl’s title after the completion of three day tournament.

In the unofficial medal tally, ACS now 11 nine gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

St. Joseph Secondary School has overtaken Jasper Williams High School in second place with four gold, one silver and four bronze medal.

Article continues after advertisement

Jasper High now sits in third place with four gold, one silver and one bronze.

The boys division is still yet to be determined but Suva Grammar School leads with 10 gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Queen Victoria School is still in second place with five gold, four silver and five bronze.

Defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School is in third with four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

The 4×400 meters relay finals are now underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, which will determine whether a new boy’s champions will be crowned.