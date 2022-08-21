Remote schools call for more support

The exceptional performance by the athletes of Naitasiri Secondary School in this year’s Coco-Cola Games will highly likely strengthen the support from parents and old scholars.

Team Manager, Irinieta Veivuke says this year teachers and only a few parents made massive sacrifices during the preparation phase.

Veivuke says this did not dampen the spirits of athletes from the remote and maritime zones.

She says the majority of them were in Suva not only to compete but for exposure as well.

“Positive encouragement is very important for these students. We have been advising our athletes about if they knew to win any medal, there’s always next year. I had this particular athlete complaining to me – Madam, I don’t believe I’ll do well. I told her, there is always next year, you never lose hope.”

Waidina Secondary School athlete, Delevina Lesuma says the atmosphere over the past three days was a thrill.

She has learned a lot from her fellow athletes from other schools in Fiji.

“This is my first year participating in Coco Cola Games. The atmosphere and team spirit are high among athletes representing their schools. I made new friends and meet some famous household names in Fiji’s athletics arena. I promise myself to do better next year.”

The Naitasiri Secondary School won 2 Gold, 2 silver, and a bronze medal – mainly in long-distance and field events.