Rasiga leaps for gold

Valami Rasiga jumped the highest to claim gold for Kamil College of Ba in the Intermediate boy’s high jump today.

He cleared the bar at 2m enough to win Kamil’s first gold medal.

Rasiga also attempted a record jump of 2.02m but his jumps were unsuccessful.

This is the Ba lad’s second Cokes outing also winning gold in 2019.

This means Malakai Kaiwalu’s record of 2.01 set in 2012 for Xavier College still stands.

Kaiwalu’s brother Simione took silver with 1.95m for Xavier College.

Neumi Saukuru of Central College Lautoka with a jump of 1.90m scooped bronze.