MGM’s Inoke blue ribbon favourite

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Waisale Inoke has posted the fastest time in the senior boys 100 meters after the five heats.

The young man from Rotuma with maternal links to Yavulo village in Nadroga finished first in his heat with a time of 10.80 seconds.

Natabua’s Alipate Vuiwakaya, Josefa Dinono of Marist Brothers High School, Sailosi Nasausila from Penang Sangam, Suva Grammar’s Elijah Tokivunuku and Viliame Rawairua of RKS all clocked 11.0 seconds.

Also making the finals list tomorrow are Mesulame Tuigau of Natabua and Daniel Turuva from Nasikawa Vision College with 11.10 seconds.

MGM’s Kesaia Boletakanakadavu is also one of the favourites to win the senior girls 100 meters with an equal fastest time in the heats.

Boletakanakadavu and Sereana Seeto of Saint Joseph Secondary clocked 12.0 seconds in their respective heats.

Repeka Rosi and Amele Navabale of ACS along with Koroibola Trizer from Dilkusha High School also have a chance of winning gold tomorrow.