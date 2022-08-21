Memorable send off for ACS captain

Adi Cakobau School captain Asinate Nabitu

It was the send-off that Adi Cakobau School captain Asinate Nabitu always wanted.

She ended her final year of secondary school by leading the girls from Sawani to winning the Fiji Finals title.

“Our ACS mottos says, leave the world better than you find it, I am leaving this year knowing we are keeping the title again this year.”

Nabitu says the competition lived up to its expectation.

“This year’s competition was a 50/50 but I thank the almighty God for giving us the courage till today.”

ACS claimed the title with a medal haul of 13 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze.

Grammar finished in second place with 4 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze and Saint Joseph’s Secondary is in third place with 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Suva Grammar School won the boys division title with 11 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals.

QVS finished in second place with 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze, RKS is in third place with 6 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze.