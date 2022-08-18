Holy Cross, QVS dominate day 1

Queen Victoria School maintains its lead in the boys division with three gold and one silver.

Holy Cross has taken the number one spot in the girls division in the Coca-Cola Games medal tally after day one of competition.

The Taveuni-based school is currently in first place with two gold and two silver.

St Joseph Secondary is in second also with two gold and one bronze.

In third is Suva Grammar School with a gold and two silver medals.

Marist Brothers High School is in second with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Suva Grammar School is in third with a gold and two bronze medals.

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally