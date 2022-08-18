Golden throw for Grammar's Waqabaca

Tomasi Lovo (From left), Filipe Waqabaca and Eparama Caunivalu.

Suva Grammar School saved the best for last as they won their first gold medal in the boy’s division to wrap up day one of the Coca-Cola Games.

Filipe Waqabaca scooped gold in the junior discuss event this afternoon.

The Waciwaci villager from Lau finished first with a distance of 47.51 meters.

Waqabaca is the cousin of 2017 RKS Deans winning fullback George Sisi Talei.

His teammate Tomasi Lovo claimed bronze in a distance of 45.63.

Lovo’s namesake and grandfather is a former Flying Fijian.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School’s Eparama Caunivalu settled for the silver medal.