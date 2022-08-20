Galo bags gold for Nasesevia

Naomi Galo has won Nasesevia Secondary School’s first gold medal at the 2022 Coca-Cola Games.

Galo finished first in the sub-junior girls 800m final.

She is also the first from her family to ever compete at the Coke Games and to win a medal.

Article continues after advertisement

The Magodro, Ba native couldn’t hold back her tears as recalls the nine weeks of training she had with her teammates.

She says the struggles of waking up early morning, harsh words and running on rugged terrains flashed before her eyes while running and it gave her the extra boost to reach a podium finish

The 14 year old with maternal links to Namotomoto in Nadi aimed to take a medal home and bagging gold was icing on the cake.

In second place with silver was Laisiana Kororua of Naitasiri Secondary School while Asinate Nailevu of Sigatoka Methodist took bronze.