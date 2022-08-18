First medal for Rotuma

The Juju native aimed for gold but was meters short as he had to settle for a second.

Daniel Mario Savea has made Rotuma High School proud, bagging the school’s first medal at the 2022 Coca-Cola Games

The Juju native aimed for gold but was meters short as he had to settle for a second in the junior boys shotput event.

He threw a distance of 13.43m to take home a silver medal.

The 15-year-old says he was aiming for a podium finish and he has achieved that.

“It is like my first time, I never experienced this and this is my first time experiencing it. The crowd was alot and in the island there is not much crowd.”

The outright favourite Ravai Faktaufou of Queen Victoria School didn’t disappoint adding another gold to their medal tally.

He threw a whopping 14.79m.

Ratu Epeli Roseruvalala of Marist Brothers High School with a throw of 13.41m settled for bronze.