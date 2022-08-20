Fans continue support despite financial struggles

The 2022 Coke Games was different compared to previous Fiji Finals as Fijians had to fork out more from their pockets considering the financial challenges post-pandemic.

For 64-year-old Teresia Serutabua, it’s doing whatever it takes to watch her granddaughter run the 800metres event for Namosi Secondary School.

The Navunikabi Serua villager had to uproot her four-year-old kava and sell it in order to watch her granddaughter run and win the 800metres girl’s senior division title.

“In the last four weeks, i has to uproot, clean and dry my 4year old yaqona and i managed to sell it last week at the Navua market. I earned over $60 and this enable me to come and watch Talica – my granddaughter.”

For Ratu Kadavulevu School student Jone Naisoro, he undertook paid work for teachers to earn Coke money.

“I have ask a teacher to work for him, every Saturday. I worked for four Saturdays weeding their flower beds and i got paid $15 a day. This enabled me to pay for my admission fee and my food.”

Despite the financial struggles post COVID-19 and the rise in food prices, parents, teachers and students went the extra mile to here at the HFC Bank Stadium for the 2022 Coca Cola Games after a lapse of three years.

The 2022 Coke Games continue today.