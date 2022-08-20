Emotional win for Tailevu North thrower

An emotional, Tailevu North College gold medalist Akosita Poulter was in tears after bagging the first gold medal for her school at the Fiji Finals.

Poulter won gold in the Junior girls shot put event with a distance of 9.31 meters.

The 15-year-old is competing in her first Coca Cola Games and didn’t expect to win.

She says she was abit discouraged seeing other throwers who were much bigger than her but she just went in to try and prove herself.

Poulter says this has been a motivating factor for her to come back next year and win more gold for Tailevu North.

Coming from a family of runners where her mother and sister used to run back in high school, Poulter took a different path and went into a field event.

Salote Moamoa of Vashist Muni was second place with a distance of 8.83 meters.

Immaculate Conception’s Karalaini Rasiosateki settled for bronze with a distance throw of 8.62 meters.