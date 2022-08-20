Emotional win for Tailevu North thrower

Akosita Poulter

An emotional, Tailevu North College gold medalist Akosita Poulter could not contain her tears after bagging the first gold medal for her school at the Fiji Finals.

Poulter won gold in the Junior girls shot put even throwing a distance of 9.31 meters.

The 15-year-old youngster is competing in her first Coca Cola Games and did not come expecting to win.

She says she was abit discouraged seeing other throwers who were much bigger than her but she just went in to try and prove herself.

Poulter says this has been a motivating factor for her to come back next year with more gold medals targeted.

Coming from a family of runners where her mother and sister used to run back in high school, Poulter took a different path and went into a field event.

Salote Moamoa of Vashist Muni took second place with a distance of 8.83 meters.

Immaculate Conception’s Karalaini Rasiosateki settled for bronze with a distance throw of 8.62 meters.