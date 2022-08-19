Double delight for MGM in blue ribbon event

It was the double delight as expected for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and making it the first for a non-traditional athletics school to bag a double in the blue-ribbon event at the Coca-Cola Games.

Kesaia Boletakanakadavu shrugged off all the pressure to nail the gold, before, Waisale Inoke made it a double.

Tokasa Gukirewa, who started strongly in the girls 100m final, got silver and Repeka Rosi won bronze.

In the senior boys grade, Viliame Rawairua from RKS won silver and Ratu Alipate Vuiwakaya from Natabua was third.

MGM has put in a lot of effort into athletics this year and this showed as the two youngsters, have showed that Fiji athletics have some great talent coming through.

Inter 100m final

It was another interesting tussle as the intermediate final was run in front of the jam-packed venue.

Penaia Nawaqadrua smashed his way to winning the boys grade to make the lion chant the loudest at the Laucala oval.

Marist sprinter Ravuama Latilevu won silver and Netani Lolo from QVS was third.

Ni-Vanuatu runner, Chole David was the darling for Suva Grammar School, winning the gold and bringing smiles to the Nasese students and supporters.

Oca Nasulunibawa form Natabua and ACS runner, Domitila Naita were second and third respectively.

Nathaniel Chand overcame a slow start to nail the gold for Suva Grammar School in the junior boy’s grade and showed he is a star in the making.

Natabua’s Josefata Tuinavitilevu was second and bronze went to Nabua-based Ratu Sukuna Memorial School runner, Joshua Ducia.

The Junior girls’ grade was bagged by Claudy David as expected and she made the Lions camp happy with a brilliant run.

David is the younger sister of the intermediate champion, David Chole.

Marica Narebai (Natabua) and MGM’s Elizabeth Chute finished in top three.

Sub junior

In the sub-junior girls’ grade, Filomena Navula won gold, while International Secondary School’s Francis Bakaniceva took the top prize to Laucala Beach.