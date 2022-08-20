Delai weaves his magic for SGS win

Former Fiji Sprint King Jone Delai ended his tenure at Suva Grammar School in triumph by reclaiming the boy’s title after 11 years at the Coca-Cola Games in Suva today.

The Lions took out the boys’ title with 11 gold, six silver, and six bronze medals.

Queen Victoria School settled in second place with nine gold, five silver and seven bronze, and in third place is Ratu Kadavulevu School with six gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

SGS Athletics Coach, Delai says a plan initiated five years ago has now paid dividends.

Delai was the Pacific spirit king in his time, but even emotions got the better of the humble man.

He says it is special.

“This is so special because five years ago we have a plan in the GRU, led by Mr Simpson and Mr Naliva. We planned, we had ups and downs, but you know what out of everything it is good to look at the victory again.”

Team Captain, Soko Tuisese says this wouldn’t have been possible without the help from the old scholars and key stakeholders.

“This has been 11-years in the making, it’s been a long journey. We started two years ago then the pandemic hit, we were coming strong. We want to thank the God almighty, it’s been God all over. The coaches Master Delai, the old scholars, Mr Stanly and the GRU.”

SGS had to endure the absence of captain George Simspon, who was injured but his father Stanley Simpson and his band of old scholars put in the effort to ensure the Lions roared the loudest.

Adi Cakobau School defended the girls’ title, winning 13 gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals.