Delai to continue as SGS mentor

Former sprint king, Jone Delai

Former sprint king, Jone Delai has confirmed he will remain as athletics coach for Suva Grammar School for a few more years.

After leading the Nasese-based school to claim the boy’s division title at the Fiji Finals yesterday and claiming second place in the girls division, Delai had initially said this year’s games would be his final year with Suva Grammar School.

The school held a small reception for the athletes after the Coca Cola Games last night, where Delai confirmed he will remain at the helm.

“There is so much talent to nurture in Suva Grammar School. You can’t just leave the job and leave. They expect you to complete the training and get the job done.”

Suva Grammar School won the boys division title with 11 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Queen Victoria School finished in second place with 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze while Ratu Kadavulevu School settled for third place with 6 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Adi Cakobau School claimed the girl’s division with a medal haul of 13 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze.

Suva Grammar School finished in second place with 4 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze while Saint Joseph’s Secondary School settled in third place with 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.