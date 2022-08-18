First record falls at 2022 Fiji Finals

The first record has been broken at the 2022 Coca Cola Games.

A record has been set in the sub-junior long jump event with Ratu Kadavulevu School student Aminiasi Tavailagi smashing a seven year record with a jump of 6.03m.

Tavailagi beat the 5.84 record set in 2015 by Paula Nasara of Natabua High School.

He has also won the defending boys champion’s first gold medal at the Games.

The former Nawaicoba Primary School student’s only competition was Nasikawa College student Keleto Lobailagi who won silver with a jump of 5.61m

In third place winning bronze is Ba Sanatan athlete Asalusi Raloka with 5.45m.