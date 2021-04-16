Coca-Cola Games organizers withdraw statement

There is some uncertainty surrounding the 2021 Coca-Cola Games.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association released a statement saying they were looking at August 19th, 20th and 21st to host the Games.

However, FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva says they have withdrawn that statement

This afternoon, the FSSAA issued another statement and now they’re saying the Fiji Finals will be reviewed to a later date which will be subject to Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education’s approval.

Today the Coke Games organizers, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar and major sponsors met for further updates and briefs to ensure the safety of all Fijians remain paramount.