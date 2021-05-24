Coaching a possibility for Jerry Tuwai

Fiji 7s captain and two time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai is looking at coaching in a few years.

The 7s star is in demand from overseas clubs but he says he will take it one step at a time.

Tuwai in an interview last night shared his experience on the build-up to the Games and says he would still love to give back to his country.

“I invested a lot of my time and everything to Fiji, I love Fiji a lot and I’m planning to do a lot for Fiji Rugby in the future.”

Tuwai says he can still represent Fiji but chances of a third Olympic Games are slim as he wants to give way to younger players.

The 32-year-old having received a handful of professional rugby contracts after the 2016 Olympic Games says he will have to weigh out his options before looking at the next step.

“There will always be contracts and offers coming from overseas for me personally I don’t know, I love playing 7s but we have a lot of prayers in our hearts but Gods plans prevail.”

Tuwai and the Fiji 7s team are currently in quarantine with only a few days before they reunite with their families.