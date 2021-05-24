Coaches to find innovative ways to train: Waqa

National coaches are being challenged to find fresh and unique ways to prepare their players for the Pacific Mini Games that will be held in June.

This as the Fiji Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee hosted a development coaching workshop for 12 national coaches last Saturday.

The program aims to get Oceania Sports Education Programme accreditation for all coaches attending the Mini Games.

This accreditation is compatible with Level Two coaching standards for International Federations.

OSEP Mentor, Talemo Waqa says athletes will need to acclimatize to the new norm, and it is the responsibility of coaches to discover the means to do so.

“We are trying to get out coaches to think outside the box and use virtual outside the box, returning to training protocols, returning to play competition protocol, these are certain measures that we are working with them so that they do not come up with reasons or excuse that we didn’t have time to train. What are innovative ways that you can do because the world is doing the same.”

This week the OSEP will be running a development programme for Team Managers of every sport that will be part of the Mini Games.