Club prep begins for Fiji Swimming

The Fiji Swimming Association has advised their various clubs to begin training now that restrictions has been lifted.

Association president Ben Rova says having pools open will be a big break for local swimmers since the COVID-19 restrictions came into place.

Rova says clubs will need to follow guidelines that has been set in place by the Commission.

“We have commenced club training, but there are still some restrictions at the Aquatic Centre for example I believe right now it is not open to the public as yet. But to clubs only because there is a requirement that you must have a certified coach there taking the swimmers.”

Meanwhile, swimming alongside some other sports have yet to be accredited by the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says application for accreditation by those sports are currently in the vetting process.