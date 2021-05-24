Club Championship cancelled

Squash Fiji’s Club Championship has been cancelled.

The championship was scheduled to be held this month but the pandemic has forced its cancellation.

Squash Fiji confirmed this on its social media post.

In its social media post, Squash Fiji wrote that while it is unfortunate to cancel the event, the safety of members and staff remains a priority.

Squash was one of the very few sports that were given the green light to hold its competitions in the last few months of 2021.

The majority of its competitions have been on hold since last year including the Oceania Squash tournament.