Closure of stadium for Man City clash

UEFA has ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Thursday over the discriminatory behavior of its supporters.

Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side were charged, with the offences of their fans including throwing of objects.

The Appeals Body says it has ordered a partial closure of Atletico’s stadium in the next UEFA competition match they host.

It also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording “#NoToRacism” and the UEFA logo on it.

[Source: Reuters]