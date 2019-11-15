Closure of greens will affect bowlers’ preparation

National bowlers will need to use whatever is available around them to assist in their training during this lockdown period.

With all sporting facilities closed including bowling greens, bowlers are encouraged to train from home.

However, Bowls Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says training from home may only help the bowlers get up to par with fitness but skill set is also of major importance.

“It will make it a bit harder for them for the next few weeks, or next couple of months however long it might be that they can’t train physically in the greens.”

Lacey adds national bowlers should at the mean time engage in long walks and shadow bowling.

With the World Outside Bowling Championship to be held next year mental preparation will also be vital.