Cleary stars in Panthers win over Broncos

Nathan Cleary was star of the Panthers vs Broncos match last night as he kept the Panthers undefeated in the NRL 2021 season.

Panthers won to Broncos 20-12 as they survived a scare against a spirited Brisbane side at Suncorp Stadium.

In an arm wrestle of a contest that defied pre-game expectations, the Broncos made the Panthers work for everything in perhaps the most promising sign of a Red Hill revival under new coach Kevin Walters.

The Knights will battle the sharks tomorrow at 8pm.

On Saturday, Sea Eagles face Titans at 5pm, Rabbitohs face Wests Tigers at 7.30pm, Raiders fight Eels at 9.35pm.

On Sunday Dragons will face Warriors at 4pm and Cowboys will face Bulldogs at 6.05pm.

The Rabbitohs vs West Tigers and Roosters vs Warriors match will be live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]