Cleary aware of Mitchell influence

[Source: NRL.com]

Penrith co-captains Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo are well-aware of the influence Latrell Mitchell brings to the Rabbitohs but insist they won’t be flustered by his presence in the preliminary final on Saturday.

The pair have been Mitchell’s NSW teammate at Origin level but missed the opportunity to line up against the Souths fullback in last year’s grand final due to his suspension.

While Mitchell’s own statistical output hasn’t been too high in the past two weeks of the finals, his star power effect on the Bunnies has them full of confidence to knock off the defending champions in the grand final qualifier.

Mitchell delivered a similiar performance in Penrith’s round 23 clash with the Rabbitohs, recording four line-break assists and two try assists in the match despite limited touches.

The Panthers kicked to the corners on that night and limited Mitchell’s kick returns.

Cleary admired Mitchell’s form return helping the Rabbitohs to a fifth-straight preliminary final.