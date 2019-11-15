Clash between IOC and Tokyo Olympics organisers

An open conflict broke out between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC overnight over who will pay for the unprecedented year-long postponement.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said the organizing committee asked the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee to remove a comment from its website suggesting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that Japan would shoulder most of the postponement costs.

Media reports in Japan estimate the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost NZ$3.3 billion to $10 billion. Neither side has given an official estimate, but Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto has called the postponement costs “massive.”