Claims of racial abuse by famous 7s player

The family of Heart Barbarians player Malakai Tobau has filed a complaint with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission alleging racial discrimination.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the final of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It is alleged that a well-known rugby player who is also a police officer and former Fiji 7s representative made racial remarks at Tobau, referencing his Solomon Island heritage.

Tobau’s mother, Mereti Tabuavula has confirmed to FBC Sports that a report was filed today, questioning the rules that govern these players behavior.

“What happened on Saturday during the seven aside game in Nadi, for me was really unprofessional for a Police Officer to give that kind of racist remarks to someone. As a police officer we do respect you for you’re there to uphold the law even though you’re not in uniform, you’re on the rugby field, you still have that responsibility. It makes me question the criteria that’s being used for the selection of these Police Officers, whether they’ve gone through the proper training for them to be able to know what they’re doing and to know the limits they can go to.”

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj has issued a statement condemning any form of racial profiling and stereotyping in any sport.

Raj says sports should be used as a platform to promote unity, celebrate diversity and common humanity rather than an instrument to glorify violence and discrimination.

He confirms the Commission is investigating and has written to the Internal Affairs Department of the Fiji Police Force.

FBC Sports contacted Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho who says he is not aware of any report being lodged.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’ll work according to the disciplinary guidelines under its Terms of Participation once they receive a report, complaint or citing.