Sports

Citizens to be fully vaccinated before entering sporting venues

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 8, 2021 12:46 pm
Fiji Sports Commission chair, Peter Mazey

Return-to-Play protocols have been mapped out by the governing sporting bodies and they are now waiting for the approval from the Ministry of Health.

Fiji Sports Commission chair, Peter Mazey says although cases continue to soar and the chances of returning to some form of normalcy cannot be determined, they have made the necessary preparations for the future.

Mazey says all spectators, players and officials will need to be fully vaccinated before entering the games venue as it is going to be one of the requirements.

“The ministry of youth and sports with the sports council and sports commission have been putting together new protocols and they are very much ready to go but we’re just waiting for ministry of health’s input there”.

He says a factor that will still need to be looked at is individuals 18 years and below, however the decision will be dependent on the Ministry’s protocols.

“Sports bringing so much for those younger people under the age of 18 which is the level of vaccination is above and so we want to see which level of protection will be available for them as well”.

There is no set date on when sporting competitions will resume as Fiji Sports Commission is yet to get a response from the Ministry.

