Churchill Park to close for renovations

Lautoka’s Churchill Park will be closed for some renovations from Tuesday.

This is according to Lautoka City Council CEO Mohammad Khan who says they are working on removing the turf from the stadium and using it outside.

Khan says work will take around three months which will also see a new turf.

This is also in preparation for the Fiji Drua games that will be held at the Sugar City next season.

“We had two options, one was to just kill the grass at the existing turf, remove it and plant new ones, the other option was we needed a new training turf, a lot of clubs and association and even overseas teams that come they look for good facility to train on so we thought we will just get a facility for them to maximize on that potential.”

Khan says the old turf is around 10 years old and will be used outside of Churchill Park where it will be kept to international standards.

He adds the stadium lights project is a separate work which would take around one year following the budget approval by the Government.