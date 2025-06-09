Chua's squad relying on experience for semifinal push

The Fiji national U-19 Women’s football team had settled in Tahiti early last week and is prepared to begin its campaign at the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship.

Head coach Angeline Chua believes that the team has benefited from its early arrival, which has allowed the players to acclimatize to the environment and bond well.

With Samoa’s withdrawal, Fiji’s group consists of only three teams, leaving them to face the Cook Islands and Tonga with top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

Chua says that the young players on the team have matured, thanks to the experience they gained at the Women’s Nations Cup in Fiji.

“Well we can see the players are really mature in terms of all the experience they have been given but of course our main priority is to get as close as to the maximum age group of the player as possible so that we can compete in a world stage.”

Chua adds that the team will not get ahead of itself and will take each match one at a time, with the main priority being to qualify for the semifinals.

Fiji will play their first group match this tomorrow against Cook Islands at 1pm.

