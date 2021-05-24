China top medal table at Olympics

The race to the top of the Olympic ladder is closer than anticipated.

After a week of competition, China is leading the Tokyo Olympic Games with 19 Gold 10 Silver, and 11 bronze.

Japan is in second place with 17 Gold, 4 Silver, and 7 Bronze.

The United States is not far behind is the United States of America with 14 Gold, 17 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

The Russian Olympic Committee in fourth place with 10 Gold, 14 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

Fiji is currently in 34th place with one gold.