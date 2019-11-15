China Lions is a quality side says Latui Coach

Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says China Lions is a great team made up of professional players.

The Latui will play the Lions tomorrow in the Global Rapid Rugby season opener.

Seruvakula says he is aware the Lions are bringing a full strength team.

“Looking through their team they are made up of Super Rugby teams and Mitre 10 teams some of the guy who had been dropped from their contract and some have been playing last year and a lot them were in the team that won the Mitre 10 last year it’s not a development team but a full strength development team”

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor is hopeful the team will be able to deliver.

“I think the boys have been training well. It’s a long program and they had starting doing their DTE’s last year and is in camps for about a month now so we are hoping that they will rise to the occasion”

Latui will face China Lions at 6.15pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBCS Sports channel.