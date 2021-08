China leads Tokyo Olympics medal tally

China currently tops the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with 29 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Rio Olympics champions United States of America trails in second place with 22 gold, 25 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Hosts Japan are currently in third place with 17 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

In fourth place is Australia with 14 gold, 4 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The Russians are in fifth place with 12 gold, 21 silver and 17 bronze medals.