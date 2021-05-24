Sports
China back on top of medal tally
July 26, 2021 11:16 am
Li Fabin wins gold for china [SOurce: Olympics]
Olympic Games host, Japan, is closing in on China at the top of the medal tally.
After yesterday’s competitions, China leads with 6 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.
Japan sits in second place with 5 gold and a silver medal while the United States of America is third with 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.
In fourth place is South Korea with 2 gold and 5 bronze.
It’s #gold for Chen Lijun of #CHN who has smashed TWO Olympic records in the men’s 67kg #weightlifting #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @iwfnet pic.twitter.com/XTF6VF9xpW
— Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021
[Source: Google]
