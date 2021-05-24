Home

Sports

China back on top of medal tally

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 11:16 am
Li Fabin wins gold for china [SOurce: Olympics]

Olympic Games host, Japan, is closing in on China at the top of the medal tally.

After yesterday’s competitions, China leads with 6 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Japan sits in second place with 5 gold and a silver medal while the United States of America is third with 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In fourth place is South Korea with 2 gold and 5 bronze.


[Source: Google]

