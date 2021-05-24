China back on top of medal tally

Olympic Games host, Japan, is closing in on China at the top of the medal tally.

After yesterday’s competitions, China leads with 6 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Japan sits in second place with 5 gold and a silver medal while the United States of America is third with 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In fourth place is South Korea with 2 gold and 5 bronze.



[Source: Google]