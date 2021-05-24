Chess youngster learns from the best

Young Ayush Chand hopes to be a better chess player after successfully completing eight hours of training from internationally ranked Grandmasters from Bulgaria and Australia.

The training was under a collaboration between FIDE Planning & Development Commission and New Zealand Chess Federation.

The 14 year old Jai Narayan College student says he learnt how to deal with different end-game scenarios, and how to draw or win them as participants had to make the best decisions in puzzles.

Chand thanked the World Chess Federation for the opportunities provided to Fiji as it enables players to learn and develop further in chess.

Meanwhile, Fiji managed to add some points in the Global Chess League where over 140 International amateur chess teams are playing.

Fiji won against Kraaifontein Chess Club from South Africa 8 – 2.