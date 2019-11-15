Chess turns to online platforms

The Fiji Chess Federation has joined the global chess community in moving competitions to online platforms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Secretary Goru Arvind says this is one safety measure they’ve adopted and an alternative way to resume their scheduled events.

Arvind says this will also allow all junior players to experience international competitions from their homes without incurring any travel costs.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can field multiple players, unlike if we had to fly them abroad, we’d sending fewer players because costs would be involved, but in this case we can give more chances to younger players who have not represented Fiji to play online.”

Fiji Chess fielded eight junior players in the online Junior Championship for the first time on Sunday.

Arvind says the players showed promising results with youngster Rudr Prasad winning five out of seven games.