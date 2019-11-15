Chess team for World Olympiad to be finalized

The postponement of the World Chess Olympiad has given ample time for Fiji Chess Federation to select the best players for the competition.

Scheduled events came to a halt amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with the sport turning to online platforms to resume competitions.

Federation General Secretary Goru Arvind says the online platform will not only allow them to resume competitions but also to choose the best players for the Olympiad.

“Since the tournament has been deferred by one year, we’ll have to probably re-select at the end of the year. But at this time, i think since the sport is online, it’s easier for us to select the reps.”

However, the final team will be finalized once the new date for the games are confirmed.

The World Chess Olympiad was scheduled to take place from the 5th to the 17th of August in Moscow, Russia but has been deferred to next year.