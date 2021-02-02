Chess revival in the west

Fiji Chess Federation is committed in reviving the sport in the western division.

The federation is organizing the Rapid Chess Championship at the University of Fiji in Lautoka on Saturday.

General Secretary, Goru Arvind, says this is a positive move by the federation as 75% of their national players are from Suva.

“We are looking at recruiting more new players around Fiji but due to geographical barriers our small federation haven’t been able to spread out .”

Arvind says this is an area the federation wishes to work on.

The championship will feature a handful of elite payers from the western division like Noel Adricula, Mukesh Paranthaman, Avinesh Nadan and Prashil Prakash.

“Time control will be 15 minutes plus five seconds per move and there will be seven rounds of play so we’ll be able to finish it in about 7 hours roughly.”

Arvind says members of the public who wish to participate can do so with a fee of $10 for adults and $5 under 18.