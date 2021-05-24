Chess League next stop for Fiji

After a successful outing at the World Chess Olympiad over the weekend, the Fiji Chess team is still in high spirits and are gearing up for the Global Chess League.

This will be the third season which will feature 130 amateur teams from around the world.

Player Goru Arvind says the team is ready for the next tournament in two weeks.

“Its a very big tournament cause we have at least 1500 chess players from all over the world in that event so that will continue across to the middle of 2022 so o9ur chess calendar is pretty much very active”

Season 3 of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League will be held from 20 September.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Online Chess Team recorded their second all-time World Chess Olympiad hat-trick over the weekend.

The team registered wins against Seychelles 6 – 0, Laos 6 – 0 and Brunei Darrusalam 4.5 – 1.5.

Fiji also drew with Nepal 3 – 3 ending a successful campaign in the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad.